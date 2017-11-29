The New Day’s ‘Book of Booty’ Is Perilously Close To Being Unleashed

WWE

Book lovers, don’t you dare be sour! Clap for The Book of Booty and feel the power! That’s the title of the long awaited book by the New Day, yes it is.

Actually the full title is The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It., which is a bit of a mouthful but has that New Day charm. The book is now available for preorder, and is credited to the three members of the New Day, alongside writers Greg Adkins and Ryan Murphy (not the same Ryan Murphy who makes TV shows, obviously). Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E unveiled the book in their inimitable style in a YouTube video: