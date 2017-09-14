Twitter/@bhiga12

While there are plenty of problems with college football, from player safety to players not getting fair compensation or even being able to profit off of their name and likeness, one of the genuine best things in sports is the moment when a walk-on player receives a scholarship.

We’ve seen teams do this in various ways, from the creative (like attaching the scholarship to a football and kicking it at them) to the more standard announcing it in a team meeting, but no matter how it happens, it’s always a moving and heart-warming moment. On Wednesday night, Hawaii quarterback Hunter Hughes learned he was receiving a scholarship in a very unique way, with a little help from WWE’s The New Day.

Hughes was brought in the ring with Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods and then Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich came out to announce he was being given a scholarship, with the caveat that he had to dance while Woods played the trombone first.