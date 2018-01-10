YouTube

New Japan Pro Wrestling is currently riding a wave of popularity outside of Japan that the promotion has never experienced before. For the past couple of years, they’ve been riding a rising groundswell of buzz and fan passion, and it all came to a head last week at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

NJPW isn’t slowing down any time soon. Chris Jericho is still in the thick of things and is gearing up for an impending match against Tetsuya Naito. In March, the company will return to Long Beach, California, where they presented two extremely well-received shows last summer.

Things also seem to be proceeding with New Japan’s plans for North American expansion, but they’ll be heading to another continent entirely. On Tuesday, the company announced an upcoming Australian tour, where they’ll present four shows and will bring some of the biggest names in the promotion along (as you’d expect).