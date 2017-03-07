The Bullet Club Had A Very Special And Supremely Goofy Body Slam Party

NJPW World

Between Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, it’s pretty much a guarantee that no stable in all of professional wrestling has as much fun as New Japan‘s Bullet Club. They’ve gone through a lot of changes over the years, but one thing that has never changed is that they’ll continue to be foreigner buttholes in as obnoxious a way as possible, forever.

Case in point: during New Japan’s 45th anniversary show, the Bullet Club opted for a bit of a surreal yet beautiful interlude during a 10-man tag team match. Omega, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Bad Luck Fale took on the team of Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe and David Finlay.

Things got extremeley bad for Finlay at one point, as Omega took turns body slamming his Bullet Club compatriots onto his poor, prone body. Omega let adrenaline get the better of him, because it is perhaps the cruelest mistress of all. Just watch for yourself:

It just goes to show you, everyone, never fly too close to the sun. Sometimes you just have to admit to your own shortcomings and leave those hard-t0-lift Bad Lucks Fale alone. A lesson for all of us in these difficult modern times.