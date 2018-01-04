New Japan World

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 12 results. New Japan’s biggest show of the year was headlined by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito, as well the dream match between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results:

– Masahito Kakihara won the New Japan Rumble, last eliminating Cheeseburger. After the match, Kakihara cut a promo in support of Yoshihiro Takayama.

1. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi 3K (c). Nick Jackson tapped out Yoh in a Sharpshooter to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2. Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Team Championship: Chaos (Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (c), Michael Elgin and War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe), Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Takashi Iizuka and Zack Sabre Jr.) (with El Desperado, Taka Michinoku and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) and Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe). Beretta pinned Tonga in the final fall with a Dudebuster cradle back-to-belly piledriver to win the match and the 6-man championship.

3. Kota Ibushi defeated Cody. Ibushi pinned Cody with a Phoenix Splash.

4. IWGP Tag Team Championship: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) defeated Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) (c). Sanada pinned Smith with a moonsault to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.