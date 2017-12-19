YouTube

On January 4, New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold the latest installment of its annual largest show, Wrestle Kingdom. You might already be aware of this show as “the one where Chris Jericho will fight Kenny Omega,” and there are plenty of other reasons you should go out of your way to check out this event.

On Tuesday, New Japan finalized the card for Wrestle Kingdom 12. Omega vs. Jericho for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship will now be a no disqualification match, but that isn’t the only addition to the card. Minoru Suzuki and Hirooki Goto will have their fierce rivalry culminate in a good old-fashioned hair vs. hair match.

It will be a real shame if Suzuki has to lose his hair, since it’s the source of much of his trolling power, but Goto having to shave his luxuriant tonsorial mane would also be a real tragedy. It might have to become an official day of mourning in Japan if Goto gets shorn.