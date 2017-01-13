TNA Wrestling on YouTube

John Cena may be over in Hollywood starring in legitimate movies about stranded soldiers and vengeful parents, and Kevin Nash might have the market cornered on food pun-based Saw parodies, but it’s good to know that there are always going to be movie studios prepared to make movies about pro wrestling … for better or for worse.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, UK studio BoxFly Pictures is working on an upcoming pro wrestling comedy called In The Ring, written by Tony Lee, and starring a whooooooole dang buttload of actual wrestlers that you’ve heard of and/or are a fan of. If that weren’t enough, the movie is based on a story by Lee and Bad Influence themselves, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

The one and only Kurt Angle will be the star of the movie, with Tommy Dreamer as the chief antagonist, and Mickie James in a significant role as well.

The film is described as a “Major League-style ‘underdog’ comedy,” in which a group of misfit wrestlers, led by Sledgehammer Sullivan (Angle), takes on a multinational corporation and a rival, “extreme” federation headed by Matt Manson (Dreamer) to gain a network-TV contract in a winner-takes-all pay-per-view. With a cast of onscreen wrestlers made up primarily of actual TNA and Ring of Honor performers and former WWE stars, In the Ring also stars Daniels, Kazarian, John Morrison, Ken Anderson, Jay Lethal, Joey Ryan, Candice LeRae, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Kevin Kelly, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, Chad “Gunner” Lail, Dalton Castle and The Briscoe Brothers, with other wrestling names yet to be announced.

This is not a drill: there is a Major League-style wrestling movie coming out that was dreamed up by Daniels and Kazarian, and literally has Dalton Castle in it. And Tommy Dreamer heading up an “extreme” federation? Like that would ever happen. Give me a break.