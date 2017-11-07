Nia Jax Offered Her Own Explanation For Her Brief WWE Hiatus

#WWE
11.07.17 33 mins ago

YouTube

It’s been a very weird few weeks for WWE powerhouse Nia Jax. She was off television following the Raw brand’s TLC pay-per-view, and rumors swirled that she had “walked out” on the company, similar to what happened with disgruntled cruiserweight star Neville. That ended up not being exactly the case, although reports persisted that Jax was frustrated, and may have even taken some time away from the company after receiving advice from her cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

These reports, coming on the heels of Neville’s exit — and even before WWE released a trio of Superstars last week — led to some misguided fears that a mass exodus of WWE talent might be on the horizon. That, of course, ended up not being the case, as Jax returned to WWE television last week without incident. And of course, she already made her debut over on the seventh season premiere of Total Divas.

Regardless of way, Jax is back, and remains being unlike the majority of women. She’s even found herself onto the Raw women’s team for an upcoming match at Survivor Series. But the rumors and speculation as to why she sat out a few weeks will continue to be around.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSNIA JAXWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP