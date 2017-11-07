Nia Jax Offered Her Own Explanation For Her Brief WWE Hiatus

YouTube

It’s been a very weird few weeks for WWE powerhouse Nia Jax. She was off television following the Raw brand’s TLC pay-per-view, and rumors swirled that she had “walked out” on the company, similar to what happened with disgruntled cruiserweight star Neville. That ended up not being exactly the case, although reports persisted that Jax was frustrated, and may have even taken some time away from the company after receiving advice from her cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

These reports, coming on the heels of Neville’s exit — and even before WWE released a trio of Superstars last week — led to some misguided fears that a mass exodus of WWE talent might be on the horizon. That, of course, ended up not being the case, as Jax returned to WWE television last week without incident. And of course, she already made her debut over on the seventh season premiere of Total Divas.

Regardless of way, Jax is back, and remains being unlike the majority of women. She’s even found herself onto the Raw women’s team for an upcoming match at Survivor Series. But the rumors and speculation as to why she sat out a few weeks will continue to be around.