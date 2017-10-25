Nia Jax has been absent from WWE for over three weeks. While nothing has been stated on WWE television about why she’s gone and Jax hasn’t said anything on social media, there is a new report of why she has taken time off.
Last week there was a rumor that she had left the company, but we covered that story noting that it’s not true. There have been other rumors offering reasons for her absence ranging from her being tired of being on the road since she’s only been in the wrestling business for about three years and other reports claiming she’s unhappy about what WWE is paying her.
In a new report by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, he claims that Jax didn’t like the idea of losing clean to Sasha Banks at TLC, which is why she has stayed home. The report adds that she called her cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and he advised her to walk away if she was unhappy.
Walking out probably wasn’t the best decision but Jax losing to Sasha clean again is just stupid.
Must be hard to be the clear “toughest” woman who gets banged on every mutliperson match and keyfab be near unbeatable but see the ultra gorgous yet small traditional beauty get 2 titles in one 365 calendar. However gotta be a pro wait your turn and not bounce when you don’t get yours, but I kinda get it.
Good luck with that now that Asuka’s around. Say what you will about the SDL ‘everybody into the pool every week’ women’s division, at least they use everybody. I don’t understand how Raw has only like half a dozen women and barely uses half of them
Allow me to tell the McMahons how to do wrestling (clears throat) the trouble with Nia is that she’d clearly murk everyone IRL, so she should be booked like Andre & Big Show, a special attraction who runs a specific program, then ducks out for a while so as not to overshadow Sasha et al.