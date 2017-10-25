Youtube

Nia Jax has been absent from WWE for over three weeks. While nothing has been stated on WWE television about why she’s gone and Jax hasn’t said anything on social media, there is a new report of why she has taken time off.

Last week there was a rumor that she had left the company, but we covered that story noting that it’s not true. There have been other rumors offering reasons for her absence ranging from her being tired of being on the road since she’s only been in the wrestling business for about three years and other reports claiming she’s unhappy about what WWE is paying her.

In a new report by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, he claims that Jax didn’t like the idea of losing clean to Sasha Banks at TLC, which is why she has stayed home. The report adds that she called her cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and he advised her to walk away if she was unhappy.