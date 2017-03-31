Nikki Bella Has Been Cleared To Compete At WrestleMania After A Neck Injury Scare

03.30.17 2 hours ago

After missing a significant amount of time recovering from a neck injury, Nikki Bella revealed on her “Our Road to WrestleMania” web series that she almost suffered a setback just a week before her upcoming mixed-tag match.

So JJ and I right now just got to Tampa General Hospital. It is the Wednesday before WrestleMania, I, unfortunately, last week, I know some of you heard, but I injured my neck a bit. I got a severe sprain. That’s why Virginia didn’t see me on the live events this past weekend. But I’m here to get some more X-rays. I had some done last Wednesday and now I’m going to get some done this Wednesday. So let’s pray for some good news.

It looks like those prayers worked, as she gave an update via the same channel.

Good news, well, good and bad news from the doc: this light herniation above where I had surgery but I am cleared for WrestleMania. I’m very excited about that. It’s been a tough week. Yesterday was a tough day, it was a long one.

Fingers crossed that Sunday’s match alongside John Cena against The Miz and Maryse doesn’t do any further damage and lead to more time off.

