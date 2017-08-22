Nikki Bella May Have Signed Up To Be On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

#Dancing With The Stars #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
08.22.17

As the lead Total Bellas and Total Divas apologist and fanatic here at With Spandex, it is my job to bring you all news about any Total Divas cast members, their news and life ventures. Whether it be Eva Marie leaving WWE and breaking my heart, Brie Bella having a baby or training for a comeback, the Bellas launching a new food and wine show, or … other, I am here to provide updates. And today we’ve got a juicy one for you.

Ardent viewers of Total Divas might remember that during season six of the show, when Nikki Bella was training for her in-ring comeback, she was apparently offered a gig on Dancing With The Stars, which is still an extremely popular show, and one that reaches a whoooooole lot of viewers every week. She talked it over with John Cena, who convinced her that she could do DWTS, or she could train full-time for a comeback, but she probably couldn’t do both at the same time. She decided to focus on her wrestling career, and made a comeback that lasted until WrestleMania of this year, after which she took some more time off to once again rest up from her injuries.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#WWE
TAGSDANCING WITH THE STARSNIKKI BELLATOTAL BELLASTOTAL DIVASWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP