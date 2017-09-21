Nikki Bella Explains Why She Always Wears A Hat

As longtime fans of WWE know, there’s one simple trick to telling identical twins Nikki and Brie Bella apart: Nikki wears a hat. Ever since the Bella Twins stopped dressing identically (and stopped relying less on their original finishing move, “Twin Magic”), Brie has always rocked a headband, while Nikki has generally come to the ring and made numerous public appearances while wearing a snapback cap.

Beyond the wonderful secondary effect of being able to market and sell parallel headwear under the Bella brand, there are real-life motivations behind why the twins selected their cranial accoutrements. I’ve long suspected this to be the case, of course, but it wasn’t until SummerSlam weekend that I actually got to ask Nikki about her accessory choice firsthand.

Nikki was at the One World Trade Center Observatory with a trio of other WWE Superstars to surprise some very lucky children in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish program. So at the top of the world, I told her I’d been waiting years to ask this question: how did the Bellas make the decision that Nikki would wear a hat, while Brie would wear a headband?

