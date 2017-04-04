Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Perhaps the worst-kept secret in professional wrestling this year (or maybe just the easiest thing to predict) was the likelihood that John Cena would propose to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella following their mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33. And indeed, that’s exactly what happened.

When John and Nikki defeated The Miz and Maryse to win their match, accompanied by Cena’s best friend (we assume) Al Roker and his worst enemies, “people who attend WrestleMania,” he gave a heartfelt speech and then pulled a ring from his jorts, got down on one knee and popped the question.

We got a glimpse of the massive ring at WrestleMania — and again on Today — but luckily the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel posted the above video, which offers many angles of the spectacular engagement ring. Yes, it’s a comically humongous diamond, but kudos to the both of them for having it be classy, classic and understated. No “champagne” stone for Cena. No spinner ring. No rose gold accents. Just a kinda-sorta Tiffany setting and a big honkin’ diamond.

Take note, potential proposers: make sure you buy a ring that probably costs as much as a nice house, and always propose at WrestleMania. This is the new standard, whether we like it or not.