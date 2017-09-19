Nikki Bella showed off her WWE background a bit with her debut on Dancing With The Stars in its 25th season premiere. While she didn’t walk away with the highest score of the night, she did prove she’s going to be a major contender on the show by pulling in a 20 and making it into the top four. Not only did her performance bring literal flames to the stage, she also capped off her performance by whipping her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, over and slamming into the floor.

She also did the same in the middle of the ring, but he likely helped her score a bit more during tonight’s premiere. It certainly helped many fans online fall into her corner, making her a favorite to win against some stiff competition:

