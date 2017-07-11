Nixon Newell Has Apparently Been Forced To Withdraw From The WWE Mae Young Classic

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.11.17 3 Comments

YouTube

Well, this stinks. Just a month ago, we brought you news that Nixon Newell was one of the official names in the upcoming WWE Mae Young Classic. (There are still a whole slew of possible names that might be in the tournament, but we don’t have final confirmation yet.)

But on Tuesday, Squared Circle Sirens reported that Newell — a very popular Welsh wrestler who has worked for DDT, PROGRESS, WCPW and many others — will have to pull out of the Classic. It appears that Newell suffered an ACL injury that required surgery at the end of June, and as a result she will not be ready to return by the time the Classic tapes. (Which is this week, by the way.)

The good news is that Newell has supposedly signed to a WWE developmental contract, so while we may not be seeing her in the Mae Young Classic, the chances are good that she’ll be on NXT television at some point in the very near future.

This opens up one of the confirmed spots in the tournament to yet another wrestler yet to be named. We now have the majority of the 32-woman field yet to be revealed, but those final announcements should be coming within days. Because we’re kind of running out of time here.

