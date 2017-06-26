YouTube

The 27th G1 Climax tournament kicks off in July, and while we already knew the full field of combatants in the prestigious New Japan tournament, but we couldn’t REALLY start digging in and fantasy booking until we knew how the two blocks would shake out. Now we know!

Remember that this is a round robin format tournament. Each member of Block A will wrestle every other member of Block A, and ditto for Block B. Whoever racks up the most points in their respective block will move on to the finals, where it is one match for the G1 winner.

Block A:

– Hiroshi Tanahashi

– Togi Makabe

– Yuji Nagata

– Kota Ibushi

– Hirooki Goto

– Tomohiro Ishii

– YOSHI-HASHI

– Back Luck Fale

– Zack Sabre Jr.

– Tetsuya Naito