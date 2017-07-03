New Japan World

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for the second night of the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special, which took place in Long Beach on Sunday and was the first-ever solely New Japan-promoted show to originate in the United States. The event aired on New Japan World, and had the semifinals and finals of the IWGP United States Championship Tournament, as well as an IWGP Intercontinental Championship match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Billy Gunn.

New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special Night Two results:

1. David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger and KUSHIDA defeated Yoshitatsu, Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu. Finlay got Yoshitatsu to tap out to the Stretch Muffler.

2. IWGP United States Championship Tournament Semifinal: Kenny Omega defeated Jay Lethal. Omega advanced to the finals by pinning Lethal after hitting the One Winged Angel.

3. IWGP United States Championship Tournament Semifinal: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Zack Sabre Jr. Ishii won via pinfall with a brainbuster to advance to the finals.

4. Juice Robinson, Jay White, Titán, Dragon Lee and Volador Jr. defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA and Hiromu Takahashi). Jay White scored the pinfall after hitting BUSHI with a swinging reverse STO.

5. Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa) defeated War Machine and Michael Elgin. Page hit Ray Rowe with the Rite of Passage and got the pin.

6. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) defeated Roppongi Vice. The Bucks retained via submission when they hit a Meltzer Driver on Rocky Romero and then locked in a Sharpshooter.

— After the match, Ricochet appeared and ran off the Young Bucks. He challenged the Bucks to a tag title match against himself and Ryusuke Taguchi.

7. Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Chaos (Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe). Cody was fully on board with the Bullet Club after his seeming split with Kenny Omega on Saturday. Cody hit Will Ospreay with the Cross Rhodes to get the pin.

8. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) defeated Billy Gunn. Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow to retain by pinfall.

9. IWGP United States Championship Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii. Omega hit the One Winged Angel to get the pin and become the inaugural IWGP United States Champion.

— After the match, Cody hugged Omega and put the title on him. The entirety of the Bullet Club came to the ring to celebrate. Omega addressed the crowd and said next year New Japan would be even bigger in the United States.