NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11. All of New Japan’s titles were defended, as well as the Ring of Honor World Championship. The main event saw Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against G1 Climax winner Kenny Omega.

1. Pre-Show: Michael Elgin won the New Japan Rumble. After entering first, Elgin went the distance and finally eliminated Cheeseburger with an Elgin Bomb to win.

2. Tiger Mask W defeated Tiger The Dark. In his second appearance for New Japan, Tiger Mask W defeated his rival with a modified Tiger Driver.

3. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi Vice defeated The Young Bucks (c). Rocky Romero countered an attempted More Bang For Your Buck into a crucifix pin. Romero is now a seven-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, which is a new NJPW record.

4. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Bullet Club, CHAOS, and Satoshi Kojima, David Finlay, and Ricochet (c). After Satoshi Kojima took a faceful of mist from BUSHI, EVIL hit him with an STO for the pin.

5. Cody Rhodes defeated Juice Robinson. Rhodes targeted Robinson’s knee for much of the match before finally hitting Cross Rhodes for the win.

6. Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Adam Cole defeated Kyle O’Reilly (c). Cole hit the Last Shot on O’Reilly to become the first three-time ROH World Champion in history.

7. IWGP Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match: Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Great Bash Heel and Guerillas of Destiny (c). Yano rolled up Tama Tonga after a low blow and an Ishii lariat.

8. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA (c). Takahashi hit his Time Bomb finisher to win his first IWGP Junior Heavyweight title.

9. NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Katsuyori Shibata (c). Goto hit his GTR finisher to claim his first NEVER title reign.

10. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi. After a reverse tornado DDT and his Destino finisher, Naito was able to retain his championship.

11. IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Kenny Omega. It took a spinning tombstone piledriver and a Rainmaker lariat to put Omega down for the three-count.