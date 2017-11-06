Two Former WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Been Diagnosed With CTE

According to a recently amended lawsuit against WWE, three more pro wrestlers have been posthumously diagnosed with CTE. In an updated complaint filed by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, former WWE wrestlers Jimmy Snuka, Harry “Mr. Fuji” Fujiwara, and Axl Rotten are named as suffering from CTE as a result of long-term neurological damage during their careers. Unlike the first two, Rotten’s diagnosis has been known since 2016.

WWE has responded by focusing on the integrity of Kyros, stating:

[Kyros] has been repeatedly admonished by the court for presenting false and misleading information, and no medical report was included in this filing. We will review the medical reports when they are made available to us and respond appropriately via the judicial system.

The civil suit alleges that “WWE has failed to warn, fraudulently misrepresented, and concealed from the Plaintiffs the nature and extent of the occupational long-term neurological injuries.” In the past, WWE has stated that they have not concealed medical information or evidence, because it “is impossible since the condition now called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) had not even been discovered” during the career of previous plaintiffs.

With these latest additions, the total of former pro wrestlers diagnosed with CTE after their deaths rises to six, including Andrew “Test” Martin, Balls Mahoney, and, most infamously, Chris Benoit.