NWA TNA Chapter Five: Puppet Master

Chapter Four of the NWA TNA story featured a NASCAR driver defeating one of the company’s top stars, the Tag Team Champions deciding to break up and feud after one title defense, and a segment about how cousin-kissing hillbillies know not to put actual human shit in their mouths before kissing their cousin. They say the action is “total” and “nonstop,” and I guess it’s our fault for not asking what kind of action they meant.

Chapter five manages to crank that up to 11 with an episode Jerry Jarrett described in one of his books as having “too much profanity and too much sexual content.” Just let that sink in for a minute. So far we’ve seen a lap dance from a gangbang queen, a tag team of nude wrestling penises and a pair of stereotypical rednecks that refuse to wrestle gay people but aggressively French their own cousin and this is the episode that takes it too far.

If you'd like to keep up with these columns as they go, be sure to check out the NWA TNA Wrestling: The Asylum Years tag.

And now, chapter five of the TNA Wrestling story for July 17, 2002.