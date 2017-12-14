NWA TNA Chapter Nine: Ringtime For Hitler

In Chapter Eight of the NWA TNA story the promotion took two steps forward by putting the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on The Truth, took two steps back with a “reverse discrimination” angle, and took one giant leap off a cliff with the introduction of the Dupp Cup.
Chapter Nine catches up with TNA as they put on a show so terrible it causes their sponsor to cut ties with them and almost put them out of business. More on that at the end. Maybe I should’ve called this installment Chapter Nine: Bankruptcy?
If you’d like to keep up with these columns as they go, be sure to check out the NWA TNA Wrestling: The Asylum Years tag. I’d give you a direct link to the shows but the Global Wrestling Network redirects everything to their main page, and it doesn’t look like they’re ever going to fix it. Am I the only subscriber to the Global Wrestling Network?
And now, chapter eight of the TNA Wrestling story for August 14, 2002.
Dean Baldwin was an unmasked Shark Boy, right?
At least in this business that stringently polices its public image the Harrises are these days reduced to… (checks notes) running a lucha libre company. With Vince Russo as head writer.