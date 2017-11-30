NWA TNA Chapter Seven: Crappiness Is A Warm Gun

GWN

“Ricky.” I love that the person who made this sign was like, “well ‘The Dragon’ and ‘Steamboat’ are his name, but Ricky is CLEARLY short for Richard.”

So, in Chapter Six of the NWA TNA Wrestling saga we met the new, Josh Peck-ass Disco Inferno, met a tag team with a “look at our PENISES” gimmick, and saw another black guy get hanged. Things are going great at The Asylum, which is not being run by the inmates, it’s being run by 10 confused old men who’ve never run an asylum before.

Previewing what you’re about to see in Chapter Seven might actually cheapen it, as TNA offers arguably their worst storyline reveal ever and plays through one of the very worst segments they’ve ever done. It’s like they doubled down on being a wrestling company that chose to call themselves “NWA TNA.”

And now, chapter seven of the TNA Wrestling story for July 31, 2002.