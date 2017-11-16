NWA TNA Chapter Six: The Towering Inferno

GWN

In Chapter Five of the NWA TNA Wrestling saga, the fledgling company upped the violence and profanity for the hanging of a black man, an intergender attack after a catfight in the showers, and a dwarf masturbating in a garbage can because he’s sexually frustrated about how much he wants to kill midgets.

Chapter Six takes a step back, apparently removing 3/4 of the equipment and half of the seats from the arena for a scaled back affair with bleeped curses, minimal innuendo and tag teams GRABBING their dicks instead of dressing up as them. Also, the Disco Inferno is here. And the racial stuff is exactly the same, though, if the thought of losing that upset you and you were like, “not saying ‘shit’ five times is all well and good but I’d better hear someone get called an Uncle Tom!”

If you’d like to keep up with these columns as they go, be sure to check out the NWA TNA Wrestling: The Asylum Years tag. Again, I’d give you a direct link to the shows but the Global Wrestling Network redirects everything to their main page, because they still haven’t fixed that.

And now, chapter six of the TNA Wrestling story for July 24, 2002.