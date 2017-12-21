NWA TNA Chapter 10: Gimme Back My Bullet

In Chapter Nine of the NWA TNA story — or should we say, “Chapter Nein” — babyface head of security Don Harris wore a Schutzstaffel tank top to the ring for a hardcore match about a backstage employee defeating the company’s top monster heel and them deciding they have “mutual respect.” I guess you can’t spell “Malice” without “Don Harris is a Nazi.”
In chapter ten, TNA breaks new ground by having their first kinda good show in company history, relying on AJ Styles and Jerry Lynn to wrestle what amounts to eight matches on one card. As mentioned in last week’s write-up, PPV 9 was so abysmally bad that TNA lost their financial backing from HealthSouth, so this week’s show, next week’s show and the “best of the X-Division” special after that all happen with a drastically cut budget and a safer product so someone will step in and let them keep doing it. Amazingly, someone does.
If you’d like to keep up with these columns as they go, be sure to check out the NWA TNA Wrestling: The Asylum Years tag. I’d give you a direct link to the shows but the Global Wrestling Network redirects everything to their main page, and it doesn’t look like they’re ever going to fix it. Global Wrestling Network: it’s way under the top!
And now, chapter ten of the TNA Wrestling story for August 21, 2002.
I want to know the direction given to April Hunter and Slyck Wagner Brown in that photo. “Okay April just imagine Freddy Kreuger is coming to get you and Slyck Wagner Brown just eat this tray of pot brownies.”
The write ups are still entertaining but -1000000 to tna putting on a more toned down product. I almost subscribed to gfw because of these write ups but it appears I would be bored after episode 9 lol oh well I still have my doubts about gfw network keeping my credit card info secure so this is probably for the best. Seriously I could see them getting hacked by an 8 year old with dual up internet or even better they start phantom charging users to pay for tv tapings and they’re a Canadian company so we probably couldn’t sue them lol
Damn auto correct dial up^
Lo Ki is the Way and the Truth and the Life?
You’re making these up, right? Like, you just google “TNA WRESTLING PHOTOS”, grab some screencaps and then fantasy book the worst story possible to tie all the pictures together, right?
The weirdest thing was I remember reading these recaps back in the day and it didn’t seem that insane. Like, when people ask for the Attitude Era back I think they forget all that entailed.
I know there are a million things wrong with this show and TNA in general, but I can not get over Don West’s off-the-rack dress shirt up there. Make mine cheap Valentine’s bow color, please!
Someone wrote this. Someone approved this. Someone allowed this to be aired on television. Someone wanted their company to be represented by this
Bullet Bob Armstrong can wear whatever he damn well wants, even grape smugglers, by virtue of being Bob Armstrong, which is to say, awesome.
Maybe the Harris twins are just big fans of Sslayer
“If you’re wondering who that is beside her, no, Shelton Benjamin didn’t get into a car accident”
Savage.
Good God these are hilarious