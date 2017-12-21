NWA TNA Chapter 10: Gimme Back My Bullet

GWN

In Chapter Nine of the NWA TNA story — or should we say, “Chapter Nein” — babyface head of security Don Harris wore a Schutzstaffel tank top to the ring for a hardcore match about a backstage employee defeating the company’s top monster heel and them deciding they have “mutual respect.” I guess you can’t spell “Malice” without “Don Harris is a Nazi.”

In chapter ten, TNA breaks new ground by having their first kinda good show in company history, relying on AJ Styles and Jerry Lynn to wrestle what amounts to eight matches on one card. As mentioned in last week’s write-up, PPV 9 was so abysmally bad that TNA lost their financial backing from HealthSouth, so this week’s show, next week’s show and the “best of the X-Division” special after that all happen with a drastically cut budget and a safer product so someone will step in and let them keep doing it. Amazingly, someone does.

If you'd like to keep up with these columns as they go, be sure to check out the NWA TNA Wrestling: The Asylum Years tag.

And now, chapter ten of the TNA Wrestling story for August 21, 2002.