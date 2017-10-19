NWA TNA Chapter Two: X Gon’ Give It To Ya

GWN

In Chapter One we were introduced to NWA TNA, Christian name “National Wrestling Alliance Total Nonstop Action,” a promotion born from the ashes of World Championship Wrestling with a desire to cater to southern American wrestling fans in a way WWE never will. We met two of TNA’s biggest stars — AJ Styles and Cowboy James Storm — and watched them lose. We witnessed the crowning of a new NWA Heavyweight Champion, Ken Shamrock, in a Guantlet for the Gold match, and perhaps most importantly we saw real country music star Toby Keith hit fake country music star Jeff Jarrett with a delayed vertical suplex.

Incredibly, these weekly pay-per-views continued after episode one, the tapes were not destroyed, and the arena wasn’t burned down. In episode two we’ll be sending a few young stars in the right direction, spending two hours establishing that the announce team are heterosexual men who hate both gay people and women, and explaining how much more important celebrities are than wrestlers.

And now, chapter two of the TNA Wrestling story for June 26, 2002.