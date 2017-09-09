WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling: We witnessed the original, Juggalo-free Gathering, Starrcade ’85. Magnum T.A. made Tully Blanchard say something close to “I quit” in the best North American wrestling match ever, everybody bled, and Dusty Rhodes became the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Or did he?

And now, the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling for December 7, 1985.