The Best And Worst Of NWA World Championship Wrestling 1/11/86: Hey Hey, My My

#N.W.A. #Vintage Best And Worst
10.14.17 10 mins ago

WWE Network

Doing my best Scott Heisel with the indirect music reference subtitle.

Previously on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling: James J. Dillon manipulated his way to the top of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, but inadvertently sent Baby Doll in the direction of the man who could hurt Tully most, Dusty Rhodes. Dusty’s already broken Ole Anderson’s leg and threatened Arn, so Tully should probably be doing the opposite of this.

Click here to watch this episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of World Championship Wrestling on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling tag page.

Note! If you don’t follow us on social or haven’t picked up on it yet, we’re trying an experiment where we post one of these columns every Saturday afternoon at 6:05 Eastern, like the SuperStation would do. If you like this column and want to see it keep going, your job is to share it around on social media, tell people to read it, and drop down into our comments section to talk about it.

And now, the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling for January 11, 1986.

Around The Web

TOPICS#N.W.A.#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NWA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLINGNWAVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCW

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP