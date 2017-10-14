WWE Network

Doing my best Scott Heisel with the indirect music reference subtitle.

Previously on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling: James J. Dillon manipulated his way to the top of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, but inadvertently sent Baby Doll in the direction of the man who could hurt Tully most, Dusty Rhodes. Dusty’s already broken Ole Anderson’s leg and threatened Arn, so Tully should probably be doing the opposite of this.

Click here to watch this episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of World Championship Wrestling on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling tag page.

And now, the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling for January 11, 1986.