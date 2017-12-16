The Best And Worst Of NWA World Championship Wrestling 3/8/86: National Treasure

#N.W.A. #Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.16.17

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling: Television Champion Arn Anderson fought “top contender to be a pervert” Ron Garvin to a time-limit draw, Paul Jones announced that his war with Jimmy Valiant is back on, and Dusty Rhodes got so insulted by Ric Flair he flipped out and took it out on the studio audience.

Click here to watch this episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of World Championship Wrestling on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling tag page.

Note! If you don’t follow us on social or haven’t picked up on it yet, we’re trying an experiment where we post one of these columns every Saturday afternoon at 6:05 Eastern, like the SuperStation would do. If you like this column and want to see it keep going, The Boogie Man wants you to click the social share buttons, and The Boogie Man wants you to spread the word about the column, daddy.

And now, the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling for March 8, 1986.

Around The Web

TOPICS#N.W.A.#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NWA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLINGNWAVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCW

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 2 days ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP