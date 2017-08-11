Youtube

The WWE Performance Center is an integral part of what WWE is about especially with their NXT developmental talent. The WWE PC is currently run by former WWE Superstar Matt Bloom, who used to wrestle for the company as Price Albert, A-Train and even had a brief run as Tensai following a lot of success competing in Japan.

Bloom is 44 years old and loves coaching as much as he loved being in the ring. If you want to see him and the other coaches in action, I highly recommend the “Breaking Ground” show that’s on WWE Network. It’s a shame that they didn’t make more episodes, but budget cuts tend to stop things like that.

Bloom was interviewed by Sports Illustrated recently and spoke about some of the coaches in WWE right now.