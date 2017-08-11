The WWE Performance Center is an integral part of what WWE is about especially with their NXT developmental talent. The WWE PC is currently run by former WWE Superstar Matt Bloom, who used to wrestle for the company as Price Albert, A-Train and even had a brief run as Tensai following a lot of success competing in Japan.
Bloom is 44 years old and loves coaching as much as he loved being in the ring. If you want to see him and the other coaches in action, I highly recommend the “Breaking Ground” show that’s on WWE Network. It’s a shame that they didn’t make more episodes, but budget cuts tend to stop things like that.
Bloom was interviewed by Sports Illustrated recently and spoke about some of the coaches in WWE right now.
Bloom seems like a very cool person and there certainly is a wealth of experience and knowledge among that staff. It’s also interesting that Bloom, Smiley, Taylor and William Regal all also were saddled with awful, embarrassing gimmicks at one time in their career and maybe their willingness to go along with what they’re told and try to make it work helps talk to the up-and-comers about what to expect in making it through the industry.
