NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III airs this Saturday, August 19, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Drew McIntyre, as well as NXT Women’s Champion Asuka versus Ember Moon, and the NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors Of Pain being challenged by SAnitY. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results and discussion.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs.Ember Moon

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Authors Of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY

4. Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

5. Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas