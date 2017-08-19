NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Open Discussion Thread

08.19.17 1 min ago

WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III airs this Saturday, August 19, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Drew McIntyre, as well as NXT Women’s Champion Asuka versus Ember Moon, and the NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors Of Pain being challenged by SAnitY. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results and discussion.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs.Ember Moon
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Authors Of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY
4. Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
5. Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

We’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and place your bets now if Roddy Strong interferes in the main event or not.

