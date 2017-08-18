Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Predictions And Analysis

WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III airs this Saturday, August 19, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Drew McIntyre, as well as NXT Women’s Champion Asuka versus Ember Moon, and the NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors Of Pain being challenged by SAnitY.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver Chicago card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs.Ember Moon

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Authors Of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY

4. Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

5. Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.