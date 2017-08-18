Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Predictions And Analysis

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III airs this Saturday, August 19, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Drew McIntyre, as well as NXT Women’s Champion Asuka versus Ember Moon, and the NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors Of Pain being challenged by SAnitY.
Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III card as we know it.
NXT TakeOver Chicago card:
1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs.Ember Moon
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Authors Of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY
4. Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
5. Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.
-Johnny Gargano is about to settle into his role as “American Born Sami Zayn” by getting smacked around by Andrade, and he should. Andrade has been so good since going full heel, and we shouldn’t stop that just so people can be happy Johnny won (and I say this really liking Gargano). But yeah, Tranquilo.
-Sorry, Hideo. Aleister Black is a star, and sadly, yours seems to have burnt out. This is gonna be dope, obviously, but I can’t see Aleister taking a loss here. Maybe a no contest when Kassius runs in? NXT rarely does that, but perhaps that can build to a Triple Threat N1 contender match?
-Still pushing for that “SAnitY controls all the titles and lords over NXT for a half tear before they get taken apart” thing. I think it starts here.
-Brain: With everything that’s happened, if Asuka wins, even dirty again, you’ve basically neutered Ember Moon to nothing. One of the strengths of NXT is its ability to finish stories that it tells most of the time, and if any story needs its ending, it’s this one. Ember Moon hits THREE Eclipses in a row to put Asuka down (because we have to make the finish look more brutal than powerbombs on chairs and going through tables and multiple neckbreakers that she survived against Nikki Cross) which vindicates her spot on the show. Logic should win this.
Heart: KILLHERASUKAKILLHERASUKAKILLHERASUKAKILLHERASUKAKILLHERASUKAKILLHERASUKAKILLHERASUKAKILLHERASUKA
-Bob Roo retains because Roderick Strong. It super sucks that Drew has done so well and feels a bit like a third wheel in the Strong/Roode feud, but it is what it is. Like with Ember/Asuka, NXT mostly tells its stories, and they’ll clean up Roddie and Bobby.
Has Itami ever won a Takeover match??
Yeah, Chicago was actually the first one he lost.
He won the tag match with Finn Balor and beat Tyler Breeze.
The question for every match on this TakeOver is, “Can X afford to take another loss?” Almas, Ember, Itami, and Sanity could all use a win (some more desperately than others). NXT, however, seems to be running with the “a loss leads to a more intense, focused dedication/mean streak” storyline, so I’m predicting a loss for all four of them. The one man who can afford to lose, Drew McIntyre, will ironically win the title at the end of the night.
And for the Wild Card Prediction Special: It won’t be Adam Cole sitting ringside. It’ll be Timothy Thatcher.
That’s quite a “face in the crowd” prediction. I like it!