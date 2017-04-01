NXT TakeOver: Orlando Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: Orlando airs this Saturday, April 1, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features a WrestleMania weekend championship showdown between NXT Champ Bobby Roode and the former champ Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Ember Moon challenging Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship and a triple threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results and discussion.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: Orlando card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver Orlando card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match: Authors Of Pain (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Revival

4. Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

5. Eight-Man Tag: SAniTY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe & Nikki Cross) vs. Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Roderick Strong & Ruby Riot

We’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Orlando column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and try not to act surprised when Percy Watson acts like this is the first time he’s ever seen Shinsuke Nakamura.

