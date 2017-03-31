Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: Orlando Predictions & Analysis

NXT TakeOver: Orlando airs this Saturday, April 1, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special is headlined by NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka versus Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship, and a triple threat elimination match for the NXT Tag Team Championship between champions the Authors Of Pain and challengers #DIY and the Revival.
Here’s the complete card, as we know it.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando card:
1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match: The Authors Of Pain (c) vs. #DIY vs. the Revival
4. Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
5. Eight-Person Tag: Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain & Nikki Cross)
As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.
I think Asuka retains but by the skin of her teeth, and possibly even some cheating, which makes her realise that she could meet her comeuppance against Ember at a later date.
Then, if they do a SummerSlam Takeover, have Asuka cost Ember a number one contenders bout somehow so we get a Ruby Riot (or Kimber Lee, or Nikki Cross) one on one bout there that Asuka wins. That all leads up to Ember regaining the number one contendership and wrecking her at the Survivor Series Takeover in her home state.
Which means we get another six months plus of Asuka as champion on top of what she’s already had, but at least we get some kind of lengthy storyline between some people in the women’s division, which aside from Asuka vs Bayley we’ve not had during her reign.
I don’t see any reason why they can’t have Asuka retain, bring her up and have her murk Alexa to win the Smackdown Women’s title, then force her to relinquish the NXT Women’s title (a la Paige). That protects Asuka’s streak, gets her the call up, and when Ember wins a tournament for the vacant title, it could set up a huge match for when Ember eventually gets called up (provided WWE is capable of using their own developmental as a storyline device).
Nope, Asuka has not held the title for a calendar year. Why do people on Uproxx have such a hard time with this concept? A calendar year runs from January 1 to December 31. Auska won the title on April 1 last year. April 1 to April 1 is a full year, not a calendar year.
Right you are. I fucked up. I’ll edit it now.
Also, did no one tell Brandon about the elimination stip? Has he just stopped watching NXT because he doesn’t review it anymore? His scenario for The Revival winning the belts can’t happen. if they steal a pin from AOP on DIY, then they still have to pin AOP.
-I think Roode wins through some shenanigans, maybe involving a ref bump. If Shinsuke is coming to the top of the card on the main roster (which he’s gotta be, right?) I don’t see them giving Bobby a clean pin over him.
-Tye, Ruby, and the other 2 beat SAnitY with Tye getting the pin so that we start the path toward Tye/ Roode at the next Takeover.
-Asuka retains but in a way where they both go through a war and Asuka’s invincibility is punctured enough that she turns full heel on Ember, leading to a rematch in the summer that crowns Ember. This story hasn’t gone on long enough to give the belt to Ember.
-I honestly have no idea in the tag match, but I feel like I have to pick a title change so I’ll say DIY take the belts back and the Top Guys show up on the main roster.
Asuka has to retain. If Ember Moon wins than you are replacing one undefeated monster who no one in the division can credibly beat with another.