Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: Orlando Predictions & Analysis

#WWE NXT
03.31.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

NXT TakeOver: Orlando airs this Saturday, April 1, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special is headlined by NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka versus Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship, and a triple threat elimination match for the NXT Tag Team Championship between champions the Authors Of Pain and challengers #DIY and the Revival.

Here’s the complete card, as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match: The Authors Of Pain (c) vs. #DIY vs. the Revival

4. Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

5. Eight-Person Tag: Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain & Nikki Cross)

As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT
TAGSNXTNXT TAKEOVERNXT TAKEOVER: ORLANDOWITH SPANDEX PREDICTIONSWWE NXT
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP