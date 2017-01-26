Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Predictions & Analysis

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio airs this Saturday, January 28, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special is headlined by Bobby Roode challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship, a fatal four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Champions DIY taking on the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the Authors of Pain.

Here’s the complete card, as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode

2. Fatal Four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY (c) vs. The Authors Of Pain

4. Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

5. Roderick Strong vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.

