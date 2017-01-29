Here are your quick, dirty, and editorial-free results for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. The show featured a Fatal Four-Way for the NXT Women’s Championship, and a Canadian showdown between Eric Young and Tye Dillinger. It also saw two major title changes, including the crowning of a new NXT Champion. As always, be sure to check back for the upcoming Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results

1. Eric Young defeated Tye Dillinger. Eric Young caught Dillinger with a Youngblood for the win.

2. Roderick Strong defeated Andrade Cien Almas. After a hard-fought match, Almas lost to a Sick Kick from Strong.

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Authors of Pain defeated #DIY (c). After narrowly avoiding a similar finish to TakeOver: Toronto, the Authors of Pain won themselves new tag belts after hitting the Last Chapter on Tomasso Ciampa.

4. Fatal Four-Way for the NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) defeated Billie Kay, Nikki Cross, and Peyton Royce. After a brutal kick to the head of Billie Kay, Asuka hit Peyton Royce with a spin kick into a pin to retain her championship.

NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c). Roode managed to make off with the NXT Championship after a Glorious DDT, then a single crab, and another — final — Glorious DDT.