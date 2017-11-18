NXT TakeOver: WarGames Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: WarGames airs this Saturday, November 18, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features the return of the WarGames match — a WCW staple in the ’80s and ’90s that the WWE has never attempted before — as well as NXT Champion Drew McIntyre defending against Andrade “Cien” Almas, and a Fatal Four-Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship between Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Kairi Sane. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results and discussion.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: WarGames card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames card:

1. WarGames Match: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era vs. Authors Of Pain & Roderick Strong
2. Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream
3. NXT Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
4. NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross
5. Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

We’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: WarGames column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show!

