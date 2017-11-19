NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results

#WWE NXT
11.18.17 59 mins ago

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: WarGames results. The show was headlined by a WarGames match between SAnitY, the Undisputed Era, and Authors Of Pain & Roderick Strong, as well as a new NXT Women’s Champion crowned.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: WarGames column.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results:

1. Lars Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno. Sullivan pinned Ohno following the Freak Accident, a waist-lift side slam.

2. Aleister Black defeated Velveteen Dream. Dream went for his top-rope elbow drop but got caught, eventually leading to Black connecting with Black Mass for the victory.

3 .NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Ember Moon defeated Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Moon hit the Eclipse on Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce at the same time, covering Cross for the win. NXT GM William Regal and former NXT Women’s Champion Asuka entered the ring to present her with the championship title.

