Ole Miss Football Tried Their Best With Their ‘nWo Championship’ Belts

During a 47-27 squash match between Ole Miss and South Alabama last weekend, a very poorly constructed replica wrestling belt made an appearance sometime in the 3rd quarter. It had the words “Humble”, “Beast Mode”, “Mobility” and (probably, we can’t see), more generic fierceness like “Hustle”, “Loyalty”, or “Respect.”

The centerpiece of the belt is the classic nWo logo with the words “Nasty Wide Outs” written underneath. It’s a sweet gesture and a decent shot at motivating your players, but the issue comes down to the fact that this belt definitely looks like it was purchased at a garage sale or a run down Wal-Mart.

Plus, “nWo” isn’t the name of a championship belt. Also, they should have used black spray paint on the SEC Championship trophy that they’ll never win. Bonus points if they roll up to every road game they play like the black and white did at Souled Out 1997.