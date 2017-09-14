Getty Image

An Olympic Gold medalist is spending some time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. Her name is Erica Wiebe, a 28-year-old Canadian freestyle wrestler that won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 75kg weight division.

Following her gold medal win, WWE immediately expressed interest in her because they thought she could make it as a WWE superstar. Earlier today, WWE.com wrote about Wiebe’s visit to the WWE Performance Center and posted a picture of her in a ring with trainer Norman Smiley. The article notes that “Wiebe has been on the radar of WWE talent scouts since their recruiting trip to the Rio Summer Games last year.”

Earlier this week, Wiebe was in Las Vegas for WWE Smackdown Live, 205 Live and the Mae Young Classic finals. She posted these photos from the event including a picture on the red carpet with Stephanie McMahon.