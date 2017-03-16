The Stone Cold Stunner is one of the most impactful finishers of all time and it fit Stone Cold Steve Austin’s personality perfectly. He’s delivered thousands of them to the point that we’re pretty much immune to their impact. Still, there are a few that stand out above all the rest. So, without further ado, here are the most important Stone Cold Stunners ever delivered. Also, a special bonus mini-list at the end because Internetz!Subscribe to UPROXX
7. vs. D’Lo Brown – In Your House: D-Generation X – You know how outrageous and funny it is that WWE is so hellbent on making Roman Reigns look strong? Well, they did the same thing with Stone Cold in 1997 for a bit. He literally beat the entire Nation of Domination with a truck. They never even really got any offense in even though it was four-on-one. The difference between Austin and Reigns though is that this felt totally kickass and not forced. Funny how that works. Anyway, the most iconic moment from the match was Austin Stunning D’Lo on top of his 3:16 truck and D’Lo selling it like a million bucks.
6. vs. Jobber – Superstars June 8, 1996 – Want to know just how little the WWF cared about The Ringmaster and the early days of Stone Cold? Just watch this match where he debuted his new finisher. Neither Jim Ross or Vince McMahon even acknowledged it happening. Whatever happened to good old-fashioned jobber matches? Oh, right, that’s what Dean Ambrose is for.
Major fail by not having the videos start where the stunners are. I can’t sit through a 27 minute match to get to the stunner.
+1
I know! They should have invented something to slide through the video timeline in search of the moment, but that would ruin my sense of instant gratification and my self-entitled belief that I shouldn’t have to “do things.”
Actually, he’s right. If you’re going to take the time to compile them, use the start video at function. He’s aggregating content for clicks. Make it easy for the audience.
It’s particularly annoying in the first video, since it’s not at the end of the match.
I love that they were too busy talking about The Ultimate Warrior to aknowledge the first Stunner of all time.
Never change WWF.
Just wait. Next year, Sami Zayn will hit a Hell of a Kick on Cesaro and JBL will interrupt Maggle—who is talking about Roman Reins about to enter the building– and will yell, “SKINNY SETH ROGEN JUST GOT THE WIN, MAGGLE!”
and the forgettable 3 minute match between Zayn and Cesaro will end on Raw. . .
And 6 years from now, we will wonder the same thing, looking back on Zayn’s first Hell of a Kick on Raw.
@Jeans Ambrose you have to be a We Watch Wrestling fan with that username, right?
@Matt Steele to be fair, your name sounds prowrestlery too.
@Matt Steele: I have no idea what We Watch Wrestling Is. I just got bored of my old username and decided to change it to Jeans Ambrose.
@Jeans Ambrose well I give you props for coming up with the pun on your own. We Watch Wrestling is a very funny podcast about pro wrestling hosted by comedian Matt McCarthy. The episode that aired after Ambrose debuted his new look heavily featured them calling him Jeans Ambrose repeatedly, and it was very funny.
Austin vs. Bischoff at No Way Out was a lot of fun. Wrong video’s posted here, though.
Austin breaking up the pinfall twice to give him 2 more stunners was a great touch. It’s crazy to think that after his walkout, he only had 2 matches, this one and the match against Rock at Mania. It makes me wonder what would have happened to his career had he never walked out in 2002, as in, would he have been healthy enough to even make it to Mania XIX?
Austin talking to himself out loud as the cops are putting the handcuffs on him in the Vince video is always the funniest part of that to me. That crazy head bobble he’d do when he talked to himself was so funny and so badass.
Also, I’m glad the internet consensus seems to have come around on Austin as of late. I’m not sure if it’s because he’s an awesome podcast host and has a great mind for the business, but in the early 2000s when he’d still show up and supposedly bury the new talent on a regular basis, there was a huge internet backlash against the guy. As if it was Austin’s fault that Vince wanted to keep using him on TV, as a GM, as the “sherriff,” etc. Sure, some of that stuff was really stupid, but to blame Austin for it, that always irritated me. To me, he’s by far the greatest WWF/WWE Superstar of all-time, and one of the best pure pro wrestlers ever.
Damn straight
That technically wasn’t the first stunner on WWE tv. Prior to that, Stone Cold was giving guys Stunners whenever they’d go for a sleep hold on Steve Austin and he’d counter it into a Stunner. It was kind of funny to watch because near the end, you could tell he was just letting guys put him in his old finisher so he could give them the stunner.
Bringing in a new era aside, the Stunner on HBK should be #2 just because of the fact the Superkick was countered. That definitely did not happen back in the day. Rolling out of the way doesn’t count. This was a legit catching of the kick, spinning him around and giving HBK the stunner. Amazing.
I was at Wrestlemania XIV and that entire finishing sequence had us all on our feet. From the second the ref went down, we all knew something big was coming. I could not believe he countered the kick, and that Stunner blew the roof off the place. When Tyson rolled in and counted the 1, 2, 3, I lost my puny little 14-year-old voice from screaming so loud.
@Matt Steele: Wow! Talk about attending the right Wrestlemania. That sequence was just awesome.
Funnily enough, today it kind of bothers me that the WWE overbooked that match and had Tyson make the three count. It’s Austin/HBK and the beginning of a new era. We didn’t need Tyson ring side, ya know?
@Jeans Ambrose that counter was more of a jawbreaker, no?
@Jeans Ambrose If it makes you feel any better, I also attended the 1993 Survivor Series, 2006 SummerSlam, 2011 Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania XXIX, and the 2013 Survivor Series, all 5 pay per view events that were not very good at all (minus Diesel/Booker T returning in 2011 and the Punk vs. Undertaker match at Mania), so my track record for attending good PPVs is pretty low. At least I got to boo the crap out of the Orton vs. Big Show main event at Survivor Series and chant for Daniel Bryan the whole time.
I LOVE the way Scott Hall sells the stunner, the Rock too.
Thats what makes them so great. The sell by both Hall and Rock and even Santino is spot on in every way.
I dug the part of the Vince podcast where they discuss how absolutely awful Vince was at taking that Stunner and how absolutely awful Vince was in ring.
I don’t even have to click that – I can hear it already: “Are you the real Santa or are you just a fat piece of trash?” Santa sold that Stunner beautifully too.
Just the fact that there are any stunners from Austin’s abysmal 2003-04 run makes this a joke.
Watch the first video with the Nation of Domination and keep an eye out for Farooq when they are all ganging up on Rock. His punches to a downed Rock are THE WORST… like a full foot away from contact.
I know that when its a gang up style pounding, the strikes can be pretty awful, but DAMN!
Go to the 3:00 min mark.
And correction: more like 2 1/2 feet away from contact.
Booker T Beer Stunner
#6 – “jobber”? How dare you. Jason Arhndt is the future Joey Abs, thank you very much.
Best one by far is doing the stunner on the whole McMahon family.
@Big Stone my friends and I still quote that to this day.
Crapper 3:16. Go to 7 minutes. Goldy sells it. [www.youtube.com]
I’ve been seeing so much WWE coverage on Facebook that I thought for a few minutes about what it was that really caused me to stop paying attention to it…and I think that last stunner exemplifies it. The McMahon family deciding it needed to have a big in-ring presence is really what did it. I longed for the days when Vince McMahon was just the announcer, not overacting in the ring and behaving as if he’d been killed from a stunner.