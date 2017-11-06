YouTube

P. Diddy (2005) was Puff Daddy (2001) was Sean Combs (1969). On his 48th birthday, the music industry’s human catchall announced he’s changing his name yet again. He announced, via a video posted to his social media channels, that he would now be exclusively answering to Brother Love (2017). His video was shot outdoors on some resort. The original Brother Love’s debut went like this:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s some major differences between the two introductory videos. WWE Brother Love tells us that there’s only one thing that matters to him today. He wants us to remember is that he loves us. He then repeats it again — his name is Brother Love because he loves us. He spends 60 seconds telling us about his love. Diddy, on the other hand, seems to be trying to convince himself that he loves his own name change.