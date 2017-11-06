P. Diddy Wants To Rebrand As ‘Brother Love,’ But That Name Is Already Taken

#Puff Daddy
11.06.17 2 hours ago

YouTube

P. Diddy (2005) was Puff Daddy (2001) was Sean Combs (1969). On his 48th birthday, the music industry’s human catchall announced he’s changing his name yet again. He announced, via a video posted to his social media channels, that he would now be exclusively answering to Brother Love (2017). His video was shot outdoors on some resort. The original Brother Love’s debut went like this:

There’s some major differences between the two introductory videos. WWE Brother Love tells us that there’s only one thing that matters to him today. He wants us to remember is that he loves us. He then repeats it again — his name is Brother Love because he loves us. He spends 60 seconds telling us about his love. Diddy, on the other hand, seems to be trying to convince himself that he loves his own name change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Puff Daddy
TAGSbrother loveP. DiddyPUFF DADDYSEAN COMBS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP