Paige Finally Returned To WWE On Raw, And She Brought Backup

11.20.17

Looks like it’s her house again.

Her return to WWE has been rumored for weeks, but former Divas and NXT Women’s Champion Paige finally appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw. Paige hasn’t been seen on WWE television since multiple wellness policy violations and neck surgery in October of 2016.

Early on Monday, word spread that Paige was in Houston for Raw, but it wasn’t clear whether she’d actually appear on the show. When the majority of the women’s division popped up in a segment to stake their claim to Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Championship and Paige wasn’t among them, we at first assumed it wouldn’t be happening on this show.

We assumed wrong.

