Paul London Suffered A Truly Disgusting Head Injury During A Match

If you’ve been a pro wrestling fan for longer than — oh, I dunno, a year — you’ve probably seen a pretty gross injury. It’s wrestling; people get their shins broken or their ACLs mangled on the reg. But sometimes, there’s a PARTICULARLY gross head injury that really makes you sit up and barf. Like a couple years ago, when Reed Bentley basically got scalped. Well, today’s Massive Head Wound Harry is none other than your favorite Lucha Underground codpiece-wearer, Paul London.

London was on a tour of Europe the past couple of weeks, which included wrestling in and scouting potential Lucha Underground talent at Germany’s famed wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament. Well, on the final day of his trip, he went to Amsterdam and had a match, and … it … did not go as he wanted it to, we can only assume. Based on the head wound and all.

Seriously, this is a very, very gross injury and you definitely should not continue reading if you don’t like gross stuff, because I don’t know whether I’ve mentioned, but it is grossss.

Okay, you asked for it.