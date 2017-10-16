Paulie Malignaggi really wants a fight with Conor McGregor.

The former boxing champion has never gotten over being punked by McGregor’s camp in the lead up to the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. After the two sparred, pictures and video of McGregor beating on Paulie started to appear online, and ever since then Malignaggi has been denying things went down like that and demanding a real fight to assuage his honor.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh revealed that Conor was interested in fighting Paulie, but only in a cage. Surprisingly, that demand hasn’t stopped Malignaggi from pushing for it to go down. One giant obstacle that stands in their way: no athletic commission would ever sanction the battle so long as Malignaggi is 0-0 in MMA. But how about 1-0?

According to recent tweets, Paulie has already reached out to the UFC for a fight, and he’d be willing to take on rookie UFC fighter and former WWE superstar CM Punk.