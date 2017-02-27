YouTube

There continues to be trouble in paradise regarding AAA and their departed Lucha Underground wrestlers, and it just seems to be getting more and more petty. Last month, Pentagon Jr. followed in the footsteps of his brother Fénix and left AAA for the greener pastures of free agency, changing his name to Penta El Cero Miedo in the process.

Pentagon and Fénix continue to have a working relationship and be under contract with Lucha Underground, and LU and AAA continue to be very closely tied together, but everyone is far from hunky-dory between AAA and the brothers themselves. Pentagon and Fénix’s impetus for leaving AAA was because they are able to make a whole bunch more money working the U.S. indies, particularly after Lucha Underground has raised their visibility in the States. But AAA is making it as difficult as possible for them to work under anything resembling their known names.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that AAA has threatened to sue PCW in Los Angeles, claiming they are “the legitimate owner of the intellectual property related to the name, characteristics, characters and designs of ‘FENIX’, ‘REY FENIX’, ‘PENTAGON Jr.’ and ‘PENTA 0M’, among other trademarks.” In fact, AAA filed to register “Penta el Cero Miedo” just a week after Pentagon announced his new name at an indie event. They’re on top of things. A bit sleazy, but on top of things.

Luckily for PCW and the brothers, PCW isn’t your average spring chicken, and aren’t so easily intimidated. They responded to AAA with a letter saying, in part, “While we thank you for your concern with making sure that we are not going to use the names of performers or characters legally owned by your client, we can assure you that we are only promoting performers by names that either the performers control themselves or which no entity controls as of this date.”

You can view both letters over at Pro Wrestling Sheet. It’s a cheap tactic on AAA’s part, especially since they no longer employ the brothers, and a lot of smaller indie promotions or less knowledgable wrestlers may have backed down. Pentagon and Fénix will continue to get booked, no matter what their names end up being. You’ll still know who they are.