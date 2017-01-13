Perry Saturn Tells Fans He Is ‘A Week Or Two’ Away From Being Homeless

WWE Network

Back in October, we brought you news that former WWE, WCW and ECW champion Perry Saturn was dealing with traumatic brain injury, and was in dire straits and needed assistance covering the cost of his extensive medical bills. Unfortunately, he and his wife have still been unable to make ends meet, and now Saturn is in danger of losing his house as a result.

Saturn posted the following video on Facebook on Thursday, breaking down during it and asking fans for help.

“Hey guys, it’s Perry Saturn. I haven’t spoke to anybody in a while. I’ve been dealing with health issues, I’m sick, and now I’ve got a really bad flu … That’s it, guys, you’ve [gotten] to see me fall to the bottom. I’m done. [In] a week or two, I will be homeless. I have nothing left. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m just gonna struggle, and I don’t want to be homeless. I’m scared, I’m terrified. I don’t know where my next meal’s gonna come from. I know I’ve asked so much from everybody, but if you could please just help me and give to my GoFundMe account. I’m sorry. I don’t know what to do.”

It’s a very hard video to watch, especially considering that wrestling fans know Saturn has already been in a situation where he’s lost his home before, so he knows exactly how hard this can be, or is going to be. Several hours after posting the video, the Perry Saturn Facebook account let fans know that Saturn is currently resting, and that his wife is reading him all of the messages of support that are coming in, as he has a terrible headache that prevents him from reading the messages himself.

As before, you can assist Saturn with his medical bills and other needs by donating to his GoFundMe page, which — as of this writing — is still only a fifth of the way to its stated goal after having been active for three months. We certainly hope that his goals can be met, at least in the short term, and that he and his wife do not have to end up losing their home in addition to all of his health concerns and needs.