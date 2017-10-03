Getty Image

The pro wrestling industry is a strange bird. No, I’m not talking about The Gobbledy Gooker. The Gobbledy Gooker is a strange bird, too, but I digress. The business of professional wrestling is weird. That’s the point.

While other somewhat-but-not-really comparable industries like professional basketball, or football, etc. make contract length and salaries public, pro wrestling just doesn’t work that way, and for good reason. There is nothing to gain from releasing this information, but aside from that, knowing the exact date when certain contracts expire is a good way to ruin a storyline.

If everyone knew Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were leaving WWE before they invaded WCW, how much less interesting would that storyline have been? It was a different era that pre-dated everyone having the internet, so while some knew about it the information wasn’t as wide-spread, but the point remains.

With that being said, wrestling contract details do leak out from time-to-time, and we’ve got our hands on several of those details thanks to a list compiled by Fightful.