WWE Studios

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: John Cena wore two — two! — cowboy hats in The Reunion.

This Week: Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009)

Tagline: “Framed. Abandoned. But Never Defeated.”

WWE Superstar: Mr. Kennedy

Also Starring: Joe Manganiello, Channon Roe, Yancey Arias

Synopsis: Navy SEALS mount an attack on Colombian special forces to clear their names and rescue a hostage. (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube