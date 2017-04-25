Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Edge Eats And Shoots His Way Through ‘Bending The Rules’

#WWE
04.25.17 1 hour ago

WWE Studios

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Triple H became obsessed with pickles and no-sold a bullet to the abdomen in Inside Out.

Now last week, I promised a review of 12 Rounds, starring John Cena. But wouldn’t you know it, the Blu-Ray I got from my local library was scratched to hell and would not play. You could say that … I couldn’t C it. So, it’s onto another random selection in the WWE Studios catalog!

This Week: Bending The Rules (2012)
Tagline: “Justice Has One Small Problem: Them.”
WWE Superstar: Edge
Also Starring: Jamie Kennedy, Jessica Walter, Jennifer Esposito
Synopsis: A district attorney is determined to take down a corrupt New Orleans cop. (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix [currently unavailable] / Amazon / YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBENDING THE RULESEDGEpro wrestling movie clubWWEWWE STUDIOS

First 100 Days

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 25 mins ago
Seth Meyers Is Convinced No One Else But Trump Actually Cares About The 100-Day Report Card

Seth Meyers Is Convinced No One Else But Trump Actually Cares About The 100-Day Report Card

04.25.17 37 mins ago
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 4 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 5 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP