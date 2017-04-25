WWE Studios

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Triple H became obsessed with pickles and no-sold a bullet to the abdomen in Inside Out.

Now last week, I promised a review of 12 Rounds, starring John Cena. But wouldn’t you know it, the Blu-Ray I got from my local library was scratched to hell and would not play. You could say that … I couldn’t C it. So, it’s onto another random selection in the WWE Studios catalog!

This Week: Bending The Rules (2012)

Tagline: “Justice Has One Small Problem: Them.”

WWE Superstar: Edge

Also Starring: Jamie Kennedy, Jessica Walter, Jennifer Esposito

Synopsis: A district attorney is determined to take down a corrupt New Orleans cop. (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix [currently unavailable] / Amazon / YouTube