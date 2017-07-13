Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Dolph Ziggler Battles Kane In ‘Countdown’

07.13.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Rock was a bounty hunter with a heart of gold in The Rundown.

This Week: Countdown (2016)
Tagline: “The Race To Save A Life Begins Now.”
WWE Superstars: Dolph Ziggler, Kane
Also Starring: Katharine Isabelle, Josh Blacker, Alexander Kalugin
Synopsis: When a madman kidnaps a young boy and rigs him with explosives, Ray defies his captain and takes matter into his own hands. Now he must beat the clock and save the innocent child. (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube

